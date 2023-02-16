Lingerie Market Report 2023-2028: Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7%, Top Leaders and Business Opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Market Outlook 2023-2028 :
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lingerie Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global lingerie market size reached US$ 78.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 119.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.
Lingerie refers to stretchable, lightweight undergarments that are mainly worn by women to prevent the growth of bacteria and microbes from bodily secretion and maintain personal hygiene. They can be of various types, including brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear, etc. Lingerie products are manufactured using diverse materials, such as cotton, chiffon, lace, polyester, nylon, sheer fabrics, satin, silk, etc. They help improve posture, enhance the physicality, and boost confidence. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Fashion Nova LLC
• Hanesbrands Inc
• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
• Hunkemöller International B.V
• Jockey International Inc
• MAS Holdings
• PVH Corp
• The Gap Inc
• The Groupe Chantelle
• Triumph International Ltd
• Victoria’s Secret & Co
• Yandy Enterprises LLC
Lingerie Market Trends and Development:
The increasing awareness about the benefits of maintaining personal hygiene and the shifting preference toward trendy intimate wear and sportswear are among the key factors driving the lingerie market. In addition to this, the elevating collaboration of lingerie manufacturers with multiple supermarket chains and distributors to improve their portfolio, the escalating availability of products in diversified sizes, patterns, colors, and the launch of sustainable lingerie are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the growing product availability through online distribution channels and the inflating investments by several leading manufacturers and sellers in designing premium and functional lingerie are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the emerging trend among numerous market players of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to develop their shopping applications to offer personalized experiences to customers is also positively influencing the market global market. Furthermore, the rising focus on creating aggressive marketing strategies, such as social media promotions and celebrity endorsements, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions are expected to bolster the lingerie market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Brassiere
• Knickers or Panties
• Shapewear
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Cotton
• Silk
• Satin
• Nylon
• Others
Breakup by Price Range:
• Economy
• Premium
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Mass Merchandizers
• Specialized Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
