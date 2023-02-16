WiGig Global Market Report 2023: Developments in Smart City Projects Drives Adoption and Fuels 18.8% Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WiGig Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global WiGig market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.83% during 2022-2028.

WiGig refers to a wireless technology used in a wide range of devices, such as handheld equipment and consumer electronics, for short-range, high-speed transmission. It offers the benefits of expanded capacity and focused communication between devices to reduce interference in crowded environments.

Moreover, it allows Wi-Fi devices to access the uncongested frequency band with wide channels and transmit data efficiently at a multi-gigabit (GB) per second speed. As a result, it is currently being used in gaming, multimedia streaming, personal computer (PC) docking, general-purpose networking, file transferring, and enterprise applications requiring high speed, data-intensive connections worldwide.

WiGig Market Trends:

Public Wi-Fi helps achieve various smart city objectives, which include bridging the digital divide, enabling internet of things (IoT) based city services, and providing amenities for residents, students, visitors, and tourists. This, in confluence with rising investments in smart city developments by governing agencies of numerous countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, WiGig devices are utilized in different businesses for enabling employees to complete work from a multitude of devices without the hassle of a wired connection.

They are also utilized for efficient in-office networking, transferring large files, running bandwidth-heavy applications seamlessly, and projecting graphics and audio to a large screen in a conference room or auditorium with very low latency.

Furthermore, WiGig products find usage in convenient public kiosk services and wireless docking between devices like smartphones, laptops, projectors, and tablets. They are also widely being adopted for fast download of high definition (HD) movies, simultaneous streaming of multiple, ultra-HD videos, and immersive gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) experiences. This, coupled with increasing consumer spending on digital media, is contributing to the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Networking Devices

Consumer Electronics

Breakup by Protocol:

802.11ac

802.11ad

Breakup by Technology Type:

System-on-Chip (SoC)

Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global WiGig market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global WiGig market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global WiGig market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global WiGig market?

5. What is the breakup of the global WiGig market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global WiGig market based on the protocol?

7. What is the breakup of the global WiGig market based on the enterprise size?

8. What is the breakup of the global WiGig market based on the end use industry?

9. What are the key regions in the global WiGig market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global WiGig market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global WiGig Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Protocol

8 Market Breakup by Technology Type

9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Blu Wireless

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sivers Semiconductors AB

Tensorcom Inc.

