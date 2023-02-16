WiGig Global Market Report 2023: Developments in Smart City Projects Drives Adoption and Fuels 18.8% Growth
The global WiGig market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.83% during 2022-2028.
WiGig refers to a wireless technology used in a wide range of devices, such as handheld equipment and consumer electronics, for short-range, high-speed transmission. It offers the benefits of expanded capacity and focused communication between devices to reduce interference in crowded environments.
Moreover, it allows Wi-Fi devices to access the uncongested frequency band with wide channels and transmit data efficiently at a multi-gigabit (GB) per second speed. As a result, it is currently being used in gaming, multimedia streaming, personal computer (PC) docking, general-purpose networking, file transferring, and enterprise applications requiring high speed, data-intensive connections worldwide.
WiGig Market Trends:
Public Wi-Fi helps achieve various smart city objectives, which include bridging the digital divide, enabling internet of things (IoT) based city services, and providing amenities for residents, students, visitors, and tourists. This, in confluence with rising investments in smart city developments by governing agencies of numerous countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, WiGig devices are utilized in different businesses for enabling employees to complete work from a multitude of devices without the hassle of a wired connection.
They are also utilized for efficient in-office networking, transferring large files, running bandwidth-heavy applications seamlessly, and projecting graphics and audio to a large screen in a conference room or auditorium with very low latency.
Furthermore, WiGig products find usage in convenient public kiosk services and wireless docking between devices like smartphones, laptops, projectors, and tablets. They are also widely being adopted for fast download of high definition (HD) movies, simultaneous streaming of multiple, ultra-HD videos, and immersive gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) experiences. This, coupled with increasing consumer spending on digital media, is contributing to the market growth.
Breakup by Product:
Networking Devices
Consumer Electronics
Breakup by Protocol:
802.11ac
802.11ad
Breakup by Technology Type:
System-on-Chip (SoC)
Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
Blu Wireless
Broadcom Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Intel Corporation
Marvell Technology Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Panasonic Corporation
Peraso Technologies Inc.
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sivers Semiconductors AB
Tensorcom Inc.
