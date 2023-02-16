Navigating the Spinal Implants and Devices Market 2023: A Comprehensive Guide

Spinal Implants and Devices Market Infographics

the demand for spinal implant and devices is owing to increase in prevalence of spinal disorders and advancements in spine surgery

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Spinal Implants and Devices Market Size is Projected to Garner USD 15,054.07 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% During Forecast Period.

Spinal implants and devices refer to medical devices that are used in surgical procedures to stabilize and support the spine. These devices are used to treat spinal conditions such as degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, herniated discs, and spinal fractures. The devices can be made of a variety of materials, such as metal, ceramic, and polymer, and can be placed in different parts of the spine, including the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar regions. Examples of spinal implants and devices include spinal fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture devices, and artificial disc replacement devices.

What is the COVID-19 Impact on the Spinal Implants and Devices Market?

the demand for spinal implants and devices is expected to increase due to the growing prevalence of spinal disorders and an aging population. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining good spinal health and has raised awareness about the availability of advanced spinal implants and devices that can improve patient outcomes.

Additionally, the use of telemedicine and other digital tools has gained importance during the pandemic, which has increased the demand for remote monitoring and treatment of spinal conditions. This trend is expected to continue post-pandemic, further driving the growth of the spinal implants and devices market.

The market drivers for spinal implants and devices include:

• Increasing incidence of spinal disorders: The rising incidence of spinal disorders, such as degenerative disc diseases, spinal stenosis, and herniated discs, is driving the demand for spinal implants and devices.

• Aging population: The growing aging population is more susceptible to spinal disorders, which is boosting the demand for spinal implants and devices.

• Technological advancements: The development of new and innovative spinal implant devices, such as dynamic stabilization devices and artificial cervical discs, is driving the growth of the spinal implant and device market.

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries: The demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which offer shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times, is driving the growth of the spinal implant and device market.

• Rising healthcare expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling the growth of the spinal implant and device market.

• Increasing awareness about spinal disorders: The growing awareness about spinal disorders and the availability of advanced treatment options is driving the demand for spinal implants and devices.

• Increasing demand for outpatient surgeries: The demand for outpatient surgeries is increasing, which is driving the growth of the spinal implant and device market as these procedures often require less invasive techniques and can be performed in an outpatient setting.

Top Spinal Implants and Devices Manufacturers: -

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Globus Medical Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Alphatec Holdings Inc.

• RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

• SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Spinal Implants and Devices market segmentation:-

The spinal implants and devices market can be segmented based on product type, material, surgery type, end-user, and region.

By product type:

• Spinal fusion devices

• Non-fusion devices

• Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment devices

• Spinal bone growth stimulators

• Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices

• Others

By material:

• Metal

• Polymer

• Ceramic

• Others

By surgery type:

• Open surgery

• Minimally invasive surgery

By end-user:

• Hospitals

• Specialty clinics

• Ambulatory surgery centers

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

