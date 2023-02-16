Fairway Independent Mortgage in Minneapolis Welcomes Emily Jacobson

Submit Release
Emily Jacobson joined Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation as a loan originator and Homes for Heroes affiliate, effective January 25, 2023, the company announced. Jacobson will join Oliver White's branch located in Eden Prairie, MN, and brings over 8 years of mortgage origination experience to Oliver's high producing team.

"At this point in my career, I was searching for a company that truly aligned with my core values. The family-like atmosphere and a community of genuine support is second to none and I feel so blessed to have been given the opportunity to move my business to Fairway." Jacobson said. "I feel confident that I have been given every tool available for my toolbox to give my clients the level of service they deserve."

By end of January 2023, Jacobson's current stats for Homes for Heroes were listed as #3 in the state of MN and #31 nationally for Heroes Rewards given. "Since I began with the program, I've been able to help my clients receive $41,457 in Hero Rewards" Jacobson added. "In 2022, my nominated non-profit, Backing the Blue Line: Police Wives of Minnesota, was selected for one of the coveted annual grants of $10,000 offered by Homes for Heroes. Their work has helped me on a personal level and is so valuable to the MN police community."Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a 27 year old company based in Madison, WI originating home loans in all 50 states. "We are super excited to have Emily bringing her experience and expertise to our team," Branch Manager, Oliver White said. "We have a great platform to originate mortgages with efficiency and speed. Emily will be a welcome addition to partner with American Warrior Initiative, one of Fairway's non-profits, focused on serving the Veteran Community, as well."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Based in Madison, WI, Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, visit fairway.com

