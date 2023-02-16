St. Johnsbury barracks / Arrest on warrant/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4001272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/15/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: York St, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/VCOR

ACCUSED: Robert Guest

AGE:29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on York Street in Lyndon. While on the traffic stop, State police identified Robert Guest (29) as a passenger in the vehicle. After further investigation, Guest was found to have a warrant for his arrest and was violating multiple conditions of release set by the court. Guest was placed under arrest and brought to the Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility where he was held on a 200-dollar bail and cited to appear in court to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2023 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.