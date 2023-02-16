St. Johnsbury barracks / Arrest on warrant/VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4001272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/15/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: York St, Lyndon
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/VCOR
ACCUSED: Robert Guest
AGE:29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on York Street in Lyndon. While on the traffic stop, State police identified Robert Guest (29) as a passenger in the vehicle. After further investigation, Guest was found to have a warrant for his arrest and was violating multiple conditions of release set by the court. Guest was placed under arrest and brought to the Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility where he was held on a 200-dollar bail and cited to appear in court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2023 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.