Ireland Construction Industry Databook Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 7.2% to Reach ?24,839 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Ireland.

Construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 7.2% to reach EUR 24,839 million in 2023.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Ireland remains intact. The construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.

The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 31,188.4 million by 2027.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Ireland .

. Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Scope

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Ireland Economic Indicators

Ireland Top Cities Construction Data

Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Ireland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Ireland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Ireland Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3. Key economic indicators of Ireland

4. Ireland Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities

5. Ireland Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

7. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

8. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

9. Ireland Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

10. Office Building Construction Outlook

11. Retail Building Construction Outlook

12. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook

13. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

14. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

15. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook

16. Ireland Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

17. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

18. Ireland Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

19. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

20. Infrastructure Construction Outlook

21. Ireland Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

22. Ireland Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

23. Ireland Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nscqa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets