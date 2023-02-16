Submit Release
Food Recall Warning - 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/1001-fondues-brand-fondue-au-village-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

Summary

  • Brand(s): 1001 Fondues
  • Product: La Fondue au Village
  • Companies: 1001 Fondues
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Listeria
  • Category: Dairy
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

1001 Fondues

 

« La Fondue au
Village »

125 g

6 2811060808 6

LOT - 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023 

LOT - 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023

LOT - 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023

LOT - 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023

LOT - 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023

LOT - 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023

LOT - 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023

LOT - 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023

LOT - 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023

LOT - 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023

LOT - 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023

LOT - 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023

1001
Fondues

 

« La Fondue au
Village »

350 g

6 2811060807 9

LOT - 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023

LOT - 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023

LOT - 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023

LOT - 04341 Melleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023

LOT - 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023

LOT - 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023

LOT - 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023

LOT - 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023

LOT - 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023

LOT - 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023

LOT - 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023

LOT - 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023

LOT - 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c3982.html

Food Recall Warning - 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

