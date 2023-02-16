IoT Node and Gateway: Global Market Report to 2027 - Remote Working Culture, Gaming, Healthcare Awareness and a More Connected Virtual World Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Node and Gateway: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global IoT node and gateway market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027.

Company Profiles

Aaeon Technology Inc.

Adlink Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eurotech S.P.A.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nexcom International Co. Ltd.

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

Stmicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by component, by industry and by region. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market.

The report concludes with profiles of the major global IoT node and gateway market players. Component type does not include the IoT sensors but the sensor components in the gateway device.

Report Includes

43 data tables and 35 additional tables

A brief general outlook and up-to-date analysis of the global IoT node and gateway market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for IoT nodes (sensors) and gateways, and corresponding market share analysis by component, end-use industry, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the future market outlook of IoT node and gateway technologies

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on component providers, manufacturers, integrators and end users

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Brazil , U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Netherlands , Japan , China , India , and South Korea among others

, , U.K., , , , , , , , and among others Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc.

IoT node and gateway function as a smart central unit to allow connection between the IoT devices and cloud via the internet. The node and gateway communication function connect end devices (actuators, sensors, controllers and others) with backend platforms (devices, data and others).

Smart devices used in IoT systems assist in monitoring and controlling various sensors such as temperature, air and humidity. These sensor nodes interact with each other and come in the gateway domain. The gateway assigns locally unique addresses, or Ips, to various IoT nodes, thereby ensuring local addressing in specified networks.

An IoT Gateway connects these sensors to provide physical device connection with the real world on the cloud and acts as a lifeline for the IoT network and device connection. The operational tasks of nodes and gateways include device authentication to ensure encrypted and secure network access, as well as edge analytics and other tasks.

IoT node and gateway play an important role in the IoT network and work as a communication channel between the IoT sensor network and data center. They offer security, network device compatibility, smart device-to-cloud connection and configuration management of IoT devices. IoT node and gateway provide an additional security layer between physical devices and the data center. The IoT node and gateway are the fundamental elements in IoT system and architecture, as they help bridge the communication gap between the different devices on the network and data transfer to the cloud.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a spike in the growth of digital technologies, and IoT has become more relevant as a mediator of day-to-day activities. IoT-based remote monitoring devices have helped prevent the spread of the virus by ensuring social distancing.

IoT devices embedded with laser sensors help detect and monitor the distance between two people to provide social distancing norms. The monitored data is transmitted to the node via a low-power IoT protocol. Changes in lifestyle, remote working culture, gaming, healthcare awareness and a more connected virtual world all helped increase demand for wireless and connected devices, leading to the growing adoption of IoT node and gateway.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Technology Overview

3.2 Evolution of IoT Node and Gateway

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Drivers

3.6.2 Market Restraints

3.6.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Processors

4.2.1 Microprocessor

4.2.2 Microcontroller

4.2.3 Digital Signal Processor

4.2.4 Application Processor

4.3 Connectivity

4.4 Memory Devices

4.5 Logic Devices

4.6 Sensors

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Industry

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3 Healthcare

5.3.1 Healthcare Management Solutions

5.3.2 Smart Hospitals

5.3.3 Remote Monitoring

5.4 Building Automation

5.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.6 Bfsi

5.7 Retail

5.7.1 Facility Management and Consumer Behavior Analysis

5.7.2 Supply Chain

5.7.3 Smart Shelves

5.8 Oil and Gas

5.9 Aerospace and Defense

5.10 Other Industries

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Ranking Analysis

7.2 Strategic Analysis

7.2.1 New Products

7.2.2 Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Agreements

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Appendix: List of Acronyms Used in this Report

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0momi-node-and?w=5

