Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,466 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Highlight Investments in Education Transformation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – In Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tomorrow will visit a school to highlight the state’s nation-leading investments in education transformation and community schools.

As education remains under assault across our nation – from book bannings and speech suppression, to the othering of our students, parents, and teachers – California is leading in education transformation and innovation. The state is investing in community schools, universal pre-k, universal free meals, universal extended day learning, mental health support, lower staff-to-student ratios, and more. Learn more here.

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. This event will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Thursday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m. Telemundo 33 will provide pool coverage of a tour of the school’s services – please contact Gustavo.Barraza@nbcuni.com to receive pool coverage.

###

You just read:

TOMORROW: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Highlight Investments in Education Transformation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.