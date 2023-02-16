Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,826 in the last 365 days.

Jisha Kaftan's Fashion Show at 68th IIGF 2023, Minister Of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh inagurates the event

Jisha Kaftan Logo

Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh visiting Jisha Kaftan

Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh visiting Jisha Kaftan

Jisha Kaftan showcased their latest collection of Kaftans, Beach Wear, Resort Wear, Jalabiya, Farasha, Knot Tops and many more items in fashion show @ IIGF 2023

Impressive Designs, Quality Fabrics, Superior Finishing is the Secret of an Awesome Outfit”
— Rakesh Nahata
NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jisha kaftan recently showcased their latest fashion collection in the fashion show at 68th edition of India International Garment Fair (IIGF) 2023 held at Greater Noida, India on all three days of the event. Minister of State for Textiles (India) Smt. Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the event. Jisha Kaftan showcased latest collection of Kaftans, Resort Wear, Jalabiya, Farasha, Knot Tops with Plazo and other outfits. Thousands of foreign buyers and their buying agents participated in the event and many of them showed keen interest in their product line and portfolio.

We found their collection having vibrant colors, impressive designs and patterns which appeals to the taste of global audiences and aligns with latest trends and styles. Their expertise in designing department was clearly visible in the different type of patterns like geometric, abstract, floral etc used in the dresses and their ability to merge different colors blending seamlessly to give unique look.

Rakesh Nahata, speaking on behalf of Jisha Kaftan, informed us that they use quality fabrics and materials, high end machinery and they have their own in house design team which ensures quality products. They have a strong order book and are rapidly expanding into new markets. They plan to participate in more such events to increase the company reach and outlook.

Jisha Kaftan is a leading fashion brand involved in manufacturing and export of women clothing line predominantly dealing in Kaftans, Beach Wear, Resort Wear, Jalabiya, Farasha, Bottom Wear, Digital Printed Fabrics. They are having exports to more than 50 countries across the globe. Their clientele includes reputed brands like Lulu Group Dubai, Jakel Indonesia, Linen Connections Australia, Layla Boutique USA, Chennai Silks India and many others. Apart from these they have business with many fashion houses, boutiques, online stores and retail stores.

Jay Nahata
Jisha Kaftan
+91 92279 40400
sales@jishakaftan.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

Jisha Kaftan Fashion Show @ IIGF 2023

You just read:

Jisha Kaftan's Fashion Show at 68th IIGF 2023, Minister Of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh inagurates the event

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.