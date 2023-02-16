Jisha Kaftan's Fashion Show at 68th IIGF 2023, Minister Of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh inagurates the event
Jisha Kaftan showcased their latest collection of Kaftans, Beach Wear, Resort Wear, Jalabiya, Farasha, Knot Tops and many more items in fashion show @ IIGF 2023
Impressive Designs, Quality Fabrics, Superior Finishing is the Secret of an Awesome Outfit”NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jisha kaftan recently showcased their latest fashion collection in the fashion show at 68th edition of India International Garment Fair (IIGF) 2023 held at Greater Noida, India on all three days of the event. Minister of State for Textiles (India) Smt. Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the event. Jisha Kaftan showcased latest collection of Kaftans, Resort Wear, Jalabiya, Farasha, Knot Tops with Plazo and other outfits. Thousands of foreign buyers and their buying agents participated in the event and many of them showed keen interest in their product line and portfolio.
— Rakesh Nahata
We found their collection having vibrant colors, impressive designs and patterns which appeals to the taste of global audiences and aligns with latest trends and styles. Their expertise in designing department was clearly visible in the different type of patterns like geometric, abstract, floral etc used in the dresses and their ability to merge different colors blending seamlessly to give unique look.
Rakesh Nahata, speaking on behalf of Jisha Kaftan, informed us that they use quality fabrics and materials, high end machinery and they have their own in house design team which ensures quality products. They have a strong order book and are rapidly expanding into new markets. They plan to participate in more such events to increase the company reach and outlook.
Jisha Kaftan is a leading fashion brand involved in manufacturing and export of women clothing line predominantly dealing in Kaftans, Beach Wear, Resort Wear, Jalabiya, Farasha, Bottom Wear, Digital Printed Fabrics. They are having exports to more than 50 countries across the globe. Their clientele includes reputed brands like Lulu Group Dubai, Jakel Indonesia, Linen Connections Australia, Layla Boutique USA, Chennai Silks India and many others. Apart from these they have business with many fashion houses, boutiques, online stores and retail stores.
