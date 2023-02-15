University of Rhode Island names Fathi Abdelsalam new executive director for intellectual property, management and economic development

KINGSTON, R.I. – Feb. 15, 2023 – The University of Rhode Island has named Fathi Abdelsalam as its new executive director for intellectual property, management and economic development. Abdelsalam, who has more than 15 years of leadership experience at the intersection of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and policy, will lead the university’s oversight and management of all new intellectual properties with commercial potential that result from faculty and staff research.

Abdelsalam joins URI with a broad-based career including experience as a technology-company founder, investor, patent examiner, economic development advocate, and entrepreneurship educator.

“We are delighted to have attracted someone with Fathi’s experience and skills, to move to URI and to lead our technology transfer office. Fathi will bring the creativity, energy and skills to assist faculty in turning their discoveries into important inventions for the betterment of our society,” said URI Vice President for Research and Economic Development Peter Snyder.

Abdelsalam served as a senior patent examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia. More recently, he served as the managing director of North America’s first industry 4.0 accelerator, where he led efforts to develop investment theses, source deals, and work closely with companies. The accelerator focused on technologies in artificial intelligence, robotics, big data, additive manufacturing, advanced materials, industrial IoT, cloud computing, cyber security, and augmented/virtual reality.

Abdelsalam built Akibah Health Corporation—a high-tech, venture-backed startup—from the ground up, growing the business from a fledgling startup to a multimillion-dollar company in six years. He also served as an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Wayne State University.

With an interest in developing scalable solutions that maximize social and economic impact, Abdelsalam has served as an advisor and entrepreneur-in-residence to several governments and organizations around the world.

He has also volunteered with several community-based organizations, including Global EIR, which provides a pathway for foreign-born entrepreneurs to launch U.S.-based companies, and Dream of Detroit, which combines community organizing with housing, land, and economic development to build healthier communities and empower marginalized neighborhoods.

Abdelsalam holds a master’s degree in administration from Cornell University and dual bachelor’s degrees in industrial engineering and economics from Florida State University.