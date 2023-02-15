Samsung Vietnam supports blood donation activities

VIETNAM, February 15 - HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam on Tuesday launched a blood donation programme at its factories in response to Red Sunday 2023 and resolve the blood shortage in treatment and emergencies after Tết (Lunar New Year).

The programme is part of a series of activities celebrating the 15-year journey of Samsung since it officially implemented the “great investment” plan in Việt Nam.

Red Sunday is an annual blood donation programme implemented by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in collaboration with organisations nationwide.

Taking part in Red Sunday since 2018, Samsung Vietnam has always been evaluated as the leading unit in FDI enterprises participating in blood donation activities. They have made great contributions to the voluntary blood donation movement in terms of the amount of blood donated annually, and in the spirit of voluntary blood donation which is spread among the company's employees.

On this occasion, the blood donation programme was launched and deployed at four facilities including Samsung Electronics Vietnam (SEV), Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thái Nguyên (SEVT), Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV), Samsung Research and Development Centre Vietnam (SRV) and is expected to receive about 4,000 blood units.

Dr. Vũ Đức Sinh, deputy director of the Central Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, said: “The Central Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion highly appreciates that Samsung Vietnam Complex is one of the few foreign enterprises that have co-operated with the Institute to organise blood donation since the early years of establishment in Việt Nam."

"The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion also received financial support from the company for blood cancer patients receiving stem cell transplantation and blood disease treatment at the Institute. The positive contributions of Samsung Vietnam Complex absolutely bring value to the social community, and is an typical example for other companies and businesses in Việt Nam to follow.”

Since 2010, Samsung Vietnam has cooperated with the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, the Red Cross associations of Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces organise the annual blood donation programme called "Blood for Vietnamese" with the participation of a large number of staff. To date, more than 100,000 blood units have been donated through these programmes, helping save the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients in need of blood transfusion.

Choi Joo Ho, president of Samsung Vietnam, said: “Over the past 15 years, we have been honoured to accompany voluntary blood donation activities in Việt Nam, including the Red Sunday. Samsung Vietnam will do its best to contribute to the success of this meaningful event.”

Samsung Vietnam has been implementing many other community projects such as building and operating the Samsung Hope School in such provinces as Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang, Lạng Sơn; donating wheelchairs to people with disabilities; organise the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest; and Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) technology talent development project.

Showing its responsibility to the community, over the past decade, Samsung Vietnam has also made efforts to contribute to Việt Nam's socio-economic development, especially in promoting exports, restructuring production, creating jobs and recently, elevating Việt Nam beyond the role as a global production base and becoming a top priority strategic base for Samsung's R&D globally.

Currently, South Korea is making efforts as the host to the World Expo 2030 in Busan. Through this, South Korea wishes to be able to present a future picture based on high technology to the whole world. This is also an opportunity for Samsung to bring high-tech products manufactured in Việt Nam to the exhibition, thereby contributing to promoting the image of Việt Nam and strengthening the relationship between the two countries. — VNS