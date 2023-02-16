Việt Nam attends organic food fair in Germany

VIETNAM, February 16 - BERLIN — Ten Vietnamese businesses are participating in Biofach 2023, a leading organic food trade fair, which is taking place in Nürnberg city in the southern German state of Bayern from Tuesday to Friday (February 14-17).

The fair attracted nearly 2,500 international exhibitors from 100 countries and territories worldwide who have been showcasing ideas and innovations relating to organic products such as fresh, frozen and dried products as well as organic beverages with certified quality.

Products showcased at the Vietnamese pavilions included pepper, cashew nuts, cinnamon, herbs, coconut oil, coffee, and chili which have been certified as meeting international organic standards.

Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt/Main Lê Quang Long hoped that Vietnamese businesses would further study technical standards, especially in terms of branding, so that Vietnamese organic products can better penetrate the German and European markets.

He also pledged to assist Vietnamese enterprises in connecting with partners in the country.

Trần Ngọc Thanh, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA), said that Vietnamese organic agricultural production is developing strongly with export turnover reaching US$335 million a year and having been present in over 180 countries and territories.

The European market is the biggest importer of Vietnamese organic products.

The representative of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Germany, Đỗ Việt Hà, shared that the German market was the second largest organic market in the world.

European consumers, especially Germans, were very interested in healthy products and the trend of consuming organic products was increasing, she said.

With the development trend along with advantages brought by the Việt Nam - European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the potential and opportunities for Vietnamese organic agricultural products are increasingly opened.

Vietnamese businesses need to make the most of the opportunities, grasp consumption trends, regulations on food safety of importing countries, requirements for international organic consumption certification to improve product quality and expand export markets for Vietnamese organic products.

This is the sixth consecutive year Vietnamese enterprises have attended the annual fair, which offered an opportunity for enterprises to exchange views on business opportunities, seek partners and expand markets. — VNS