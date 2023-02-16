MilkAI Emerges as Image and Video Generating Platform - Discover Stunning Images Generated by High-End AI Tech

MilkAI has emerged as a cutting-edge AI tool for generating images and transforming ideas into reality with AI-enabled visual generation.

In the latest development, MilkAI emerges as an image and videos supported platform that discovers stunning images generated by cutting-edge AI technology. The AI tool transforms ideas into reality with AI-enabled visual generation. In addition, MilkAIs' ERC20 token offers a singular opportunity for individuals to secure part ownership in MilkAI. The token grants its holder the advantages of income sharing and the capacity to hold a prominent position within the ecosystem.







The utility token gives the services as a significant component in the ecosystem and provides its holders with exclusive features as well as extraordinary privileges. MilkAI token is emerging as an innovative and empowering token with 30% shares. The token holders stand to benefit from 30% of the total MilkAI revenue, which is distributed through staking pools. The platform facilitates its token holders through its plan, which allocates 20% of the total MilkAI revenue towards a monthly buyback and burn program. A 5% allocation of the total revenue is used to expand MilkAI by participating in affiliate programs.

Including more, revenue sharing is the key component of the MilkAI token. The token holders are entitled to a portion of the revenue generated by nine distinct streams. The revenue sharing model gives a unique opportunity to all token holders to get profit from the outcome of the project, such as:

Premium Subscription: The token holders can gain access to AI-powered image generation technology through premium subscriptions which generate revenue through repeating charges paid by the users for full access.

API Access: With API access, the users can unlock their business or personal projects and generate revenue through user fees charged for utilizing its services.

Token Tax Sharing: Through the tax sharing programs, a portion of buy & sell token tax generated through the volume is shared with token holders.

NFT Creator Program: The users get the opportunity to use the NFT creator program by monetizing their AI-generated content with NFT software as well as gain a share of income through deals of unique digital assets.

Image and Video Sharing Program: MilkAI platform for sharing AI-generated images and videos generates revenue through strategic partnerships and fees for premium content and services.

Exclusive Features: The users can access exclusive content and services on the MilkAI platform, which generates revenue through fees charged for access to the special AI features.

Furthermore, staking the tokens provides a share of the revenue generated by the platform as well as helps to secure and maintain the ecosystem, making it more robust and more efficient. While staking their tokens, the users can get rewards in the form of ETH, providing a steady stream of automated revenue.

About the Project - MilkAI

MilkAI is a cutting-edge AI tool for generating images and transforming ideas into reality with AI-enabled visual generation. The platform is now developing AI Video Generation as well as the role of its token will further increase with AI Girlfriend Project, Mobile App, and Social Media AI Bots.

Furthermore, potential investors and individuals interested in MilkAI can visit the project’s official website, or check out their social platforms to get more details.

Disclaimer:

