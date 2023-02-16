Exploring the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market 2023 With Top Key Players SentreHEART, Inc., AtriCure, Inc

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market

Rise in number product approvals for atrial intervention and surge in atrial fibrillation, heart stroke cases, & hypertension-related disease drive the growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Size was Valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021, and is Projected to Garner USD 8.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device is a medical implant used to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and rapidly. The LAAC device is designed to be placed inside the heart to close off the left atrial appendage (LAA), a small sac-like structure located in the heart's left atrium. By blocking the LAA, the LAAC device helps to prevent blood clots from forming and traveling to other parts of the body, such as the brain, where they can cause a stroke. The device is implanted using minimally invasive techniques such as transcatheter implantation.

What devices are used for Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device?

There are several devices that are currently used or being developed for left atrial appendage closure (LAAC). Some of the commonly used devices include:

• Watchman device: This is a small, parachute-shaped device made of nitinol and covered with a permeable fabric. It is inserted into the left atrial appendage via a catheter and is designed to block the opening of the appendage to prevent blood clots from forming.

• Amplatzer Cardiac Plug (ACP): This device is similar in design to the Watchman device and is made of a self-expanding mesh. It is also inserted into the left atrial appendage via a catheter.

• Lariat device: This device uses a suture to close the left atrial appendage from the outside. It is also inserted via a catheter and is guided to the left atrial appendage using imaging.

• Coherex WaveCrest Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion System: This device is a self-expanding nitinol mesh that conforms to the shape of the left atrial appendage. It is also inserted via a catheter and is designed to prevent blood clots from forming in the appendage.

• It's important to note that these devices may not be suitable for all patients and the choice of device may depend on a number of factors, including the size and shape of the left atrial appendage, the patient's medical history, and the preference of the treating physician.

What Are the Market Drivers for Left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device?

The market drivers for left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device include:

• Increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) worldwide, leading to a higher risk of stroke and systemic embolism.

• Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures to reduce hospital stays, lower healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes.

• Advancements in technology leading to the development of more effective and safer LAAC devices.

• Favorable reimbursement policies for LAAC procedures in many countries.

• Rising awareness about the benefits of LAAC devices among patients, physicians, and healthcare providers.

Top Key Players of Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

• SentreHEART, Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• AtriCure, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Occlutech

• Lifetech Scientific Corporation

• Cardia, Inc.

• Aegis Medical Group

• Biosense Webster, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

Based on product, the endocardial LAA devices segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around 90% of the global left atrial appendage closure device market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to lower complications in patients, shorter hospital stays, and safer and more effective in managing stroke and reducing bleeding than other products. The report also analyzes the epicardial LAA devices segment.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding around three-fourths of the global left atrial appendage closure device market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to preference for left atrial appendage (LAA) procedures and increase in hospital acceptance of LAA closure devices with availability of advanced medical technologies and skilled professionals. The research also analyzes the segments including ambulatory surgery centers and others.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global left atrial appendage closure device market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to widespread acceptance of advanced left atrial appendage closure devices, rise in incidence of atrial fibrillation, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 22.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to high preference and acceptance of advanced technologies in closure devices in medical facilities in the region.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

