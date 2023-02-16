Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Value to Achieve USD 5,477 Million in 2028

Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Value

Increased usage of CAM software in packing machines, a surge in industrialization, and rise in R&D spending all contribute to the market's expansion.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global computer-aided manufacturing market was accounted for $2.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.47 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, surge in investment in R&D activities, and rise in industrializations have boosted the growth of the global computer aided manufacturing market. However, availability of free and open-source CAM software hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions and advancements in technologies would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2906

The global computer aided manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, design type, application, and region. Based on component, the solution segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the machine tool industry segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. However, the aerospace and defense industry segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2906

The global computer aided manufacturing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The global computer aided manufacturing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Autodesk Inc., Mastercam, SolidCAM Ltd., EdgeCAM, ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd., GRZ Software, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Cimatron Group, Camnetics, Inc., MecSoft Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, and Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2906

Key Findings of the Study –

• On the basis of component, the solution segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

• By design type, in 2020 the 3D segment dominated the computer aided manufacturing market size and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• Depending on application, the machine tool industry generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the others segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

• Region wise, the CAM market was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those williang to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Computer Numerical Control Market

