Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,506 in the last 365 days.

News Release: DOH report finds high rates of hepatitis B and liver cancer mortality

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) recently released a report that found higher rates of hepatitis B virus infection and liver cancer mortality in Hawaiʻi, compared to the United States. The Hawaiʻi Hepatitis B Mortality and Liver Cancer report analyzed mortality data from 2000 to 2020 in order to guide local efforts to improve liver health and reduce preventable deaths.

This novel report was the first comprehensive analysis of hepatitis B and liver cancer death data for Hawaiʻi. The most important findings from the report include:

  • Hawaiʻi has one of the highest hepatitis B death rates nationwide. In 2019, the rate for Hawaiʻi (1.17 per 100,000) was almost three times the national rate (0.42 per 100,000).
  • Hepatitis B death rates were higher among Asian and Pacific Islander (API) residents in Hawaiʻi. Rates for API residents were 1.2 to 1.4 times the rate of the state average.
  • Liver cancer death rates in Hawaiʻi were consistently higher than the national average, with Hawaiʻi rates 1.1 to 1.8 times national rates. This overall trend was driven by higher rates among male and API residents, compared to the rest of the state.

Based on the analysis, the report makes recommendations to reduce the burden of hepatitis B and liver cancer mortality, including additional research and reporting; improved data collection and sharing; and increased screening and immunizations, especially for API communities in Hawaiʻi.

“The findings of this report reiterate the importance of eliminating hepatitis B infection in Hawaiʻi through increased screening and immunizations,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “Deaths from hepatitis B are preventable, and we can reduce deaths statewide and improve health equity by ongoing commitment to culturally appropriate partnerships with the local Asian and Pacific Islander communities that are most affected.”

The development of this report was the result of a multi-sector collaboration between DOH and external partners, including Hep Free Hawaiʻi, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Hepatitis B Foundation. To read the report and related materials, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/harmreduction/new-hep-b-mortality-article/.

For local hepatitis B screening and immunization resources, visit www.hepfreehawaii.org.

This report aligns with Hep Free 2030, the statewide strategy to eliminate viral hepatitis in Hawaiʻi by 2030, which was developed by DOH in collaboration with Hep Free Hawaiʻi and over 160 community stakeholders. For more information on hepatitis elimination efforts in Hawaiʻi, visit www.hepfreehawaii.org/hep-free-2030.

# # #

Media Contact:

Thaddeus Pham (he/him)
Harm Reduction Services Branch
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (808) 733-9298

You just read:

News Release: DOH report finds high rates of hepatitis B and liver cancer mortality

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.