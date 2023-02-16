Update No. 1: VSP provides update after man injured in Waterbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update after man injured in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023) — Members of the Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred Wednesday morning in which a man was injured and taken to the hospital.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have been unable to confirm whether the man’s injuries were the result of gunfire or some other cause. Police are actively investigating the circumstances of how the man was injured, and whether anyone else was involved. The identity of the injured man is being withheld at this time pending further investigation.

The state police has conducted interviews with several witnesses and has additional interviews scheduled. Detectives also are seeking search warrants for several cabins along Cabin Lane in Waterbury.

Investigators have determined that two calls to the police Wednesday morning related to this incident. The first occurred at about 10 a.m. when the owners of cabins along Cabin Lane encountered an injured man, who reported having been shot, but he subsequently left the area after the owners called 911. At about 11 a.m., the same man entered a nearby business on foot and reported having been injured in an accident in the woods. State troopers were in the area after having responded to the earlier call and responded within minutes to the business, where they encountered the injured man and summoned medical personnel.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a non-fatal shooting that was reported Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, in the town of Waterbury.

No one is in custody, and members of the public should expect to see a heavy police presence in Waterbury, especially along Vermont Route 100 in the vicinity of the Green Mountain Club, while the investigation is underway.

The situation was reported shortly before 11 a.m. when the victim, an adult man, entered a local business near Cabin Lane and Route 100 and reported having been injured in the woods nearby. First responders determined the victim had been shot. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and special teams including the K-9 Unit.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -