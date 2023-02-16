RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - US RTE 2 N Bridge from Alburgh into New York

Both lanes are back open for traffic.

Vt Route 2 N Bridge in Alburgh heading into New York will be shut down to one lane until further notice due to a Police related incident, details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

