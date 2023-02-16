Multiple agencies search Lake Champlain following unconfirmed report of person in water near Alburgh
ALBURGH, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023) — The Vermont State Police, Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and numerous other first-response agencies from Vermont and New York searched Lake Champlain in Alburgh on Wednesday following unconfirmed reports that a person was in the water.
Emergency crews received reports at about 3 p.m. that a man was seen on the U.S. Route 2 bridge between Alburgh and Rouses Point, New York, and then might have jumped into the water. Crews initiated a search that included multiple apparatus including an air boat along with divers in the water. No sign of a person was located before search efforts ended for the day at about 8 p.m. Law enforcement also has received no missing-persons reports or found other evidence in the area, such as an abandoned vehicle.
One lane of U.S. 2 was closed while emergency personnel were on scene.
Agencies that participated in the search effort Wednesday included the Vermont State Police; the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; fire and rescue crews from Alburgh, Isle La Motte, Grand Isle, South Hero and North Hero; Colchester Technical Rescue; the Warden Service Division of the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; fire and rescue from Champlain, New York; and the New York State Police.
Police ask anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
A decision will be made Thursday morning whether the search will resume. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.
