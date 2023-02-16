Submit Release
Multiple agencies search Lake Champlain following unconfirmed report of person in water near Alburgh

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

ALBURGH, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023) — The Vermont State Police, Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and numerous other first-response agencies from Vermont and New York searched Lake Champlain in Alburgh on Wednesday following unconfirmed reports that a person was in the water.

 

Emergency crews received reports at about 3 p.m. that a man was seen on the U.S. Route 2 bridge between Alburgh and Rouses Point, New York, and then might have jumped into the water. Crews initiated a search that included multiple apparatus including an air boat along with divers in the water. No sign of a person was located before search efforts ended for the day at about 8 p.m. Law enforcement also has received no missing-persons reports or found other evidence in the area, such as an abandoned vehicle.

 

One lane of U.S. 2 was closed while emergency personnel were on scene.

 

Agencies that participated in the search effort Wednesday included the Vermont State Police; the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; fire and rescue crews from Alburgh, Isle La Motte, Grand Isle, South Hero and North Hero; Colchester Technical Rescue; the Warden Service Division of the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; fire and rescue from Champlain, New York; and the New York State Police.

 

Police ask anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

A decision will be made Thursday morning whether the search will resume. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

