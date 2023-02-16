Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Value to Cross USD 10.76 Billion by 2030

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Value

Market is growing as a result of an increase in use of satellite services in various developing countries to combat emergency situations & improve public safety

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market generated $1.36 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10.76 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of satellite services in police, fire, and other departments in various developing nations, supportive government initiatives, and surge in advancements in communication technology drive the growth of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market. However, high costs of implementation and maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing in the space sector and implementation of satellite broadband in smart cities and connected cars for improving public safety present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market based on frequency band, end user, application, and region. Based on frequency band, the C band segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including X-band, L-band, S-band, and others.

Based on end user, the law enforcement agencies & first responder segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public health organizations segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market analyzed in the research include Gilat Satellite Network, Inmarsat Global Limited, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Ligado Networks, Iridium Communications, Inc., Skycasters, Singtel, ST Engineering Idirect, Inc., Speedcast, and Viasat, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study –

• By band, the C-band segment accounted for the largest satellite broadband communication in public safety market share in 2020.

• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

