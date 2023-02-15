Researchers confirm walleye caught in 2022 was not born in Lake Cascade

“At this point, we have seen nothing to indicate that walleye have successfully established themselves in Lake Cascade, which is good news,” said Jordan Messner, McCall Regional Fisheries Manager.

One question that remains is where this walleye came from. Fish and Game staff are continuing to partner with the research team, as well as the Laboratory for Integrative Fish Ecology at the University of Idaho to help answer that question. The collaborative team is planning to develop a ‘library’ of chemical signatures from known walleye waters in the state. Once that library is built, Fish and Game will have the ability to determine the source of some of these illegal introductions. That could help inform enforcement efforts geared at finding a culprit – or at least help to put a stop to illegal transplanting of walleye at the source.

Illegal fish introductions are occurring, and it has potential to greatly impact public resources

Illegal walleye introductions are a sore subject for fish managers across the west. Yes, walleye are some of the best-eating freshwater fish in existence, and they are a favorite sportfish of many anglers. However, walleye are voracious predators and the ecosystems in their native ranges are far more productive with a diverse and plentiful forage base. Western waters are sterile in comparison and the lack of forage fish and minnows mean that walleye will likely be eating sportfish in western waters.

There are countless examples across Utah, Wyoming, and Washington, of prized sport fisheries being impacted or decimated by illegal walleye introductions. Illegal introductions generally result in precious management resources being spent to assess, contain, or eliminate illegally introduced fish populations. This ends up robbing law abiding sportsmen and women of their license dollars being used to develop or improve sport fisheries.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) offers a cash reward for information regarding illegal introduction of walleye into public waters. Call the CAP hotline anytime at 1-800-632-5999 if you have information regarding this activity. Callers may remain anonymous.

If Fish and Game ever considered stocking walleye outside of the few areas they exist in the state, there would be an extensive review process that would include public engagement to determine whether the introduction should occur. Fish and Game managers want to make sure all factors have been considered before introducing a new fish species into a waterbody so the risk of unintended consequences is minimized. Then Fish and Game then begins a public scoping process to determine if anglers support the introduction of this new fish species.

In the example of walleye in Lake Cascade: if walleye were established, it’s very unlikely that Cascade would continue being a consistent producer of record jumbo perch. The public scoping process would help determine if anglers are willing to give up one of the best yellow perch fisheries in the world, in order to establish walleye there.