Perma-Column® to unveil its newest innovation at the NFBA show—precast concrete skirt boards

Innovative patented product to be unveiled at the biggest trade show for the post-frame industry. Once again Perma-Column® elevates the the strength and integrity of post-frame construction with the introduction of its new hybrid designed precast concrete skirt boards.

OSSIAN, Ind. (PRWEB) February 15, 2023

Perma-Column® elevates the post-frame industry again with the introduction of its newest post-frame foundation component: precast concrete skirt boards. A patented product, precast skirt boards have an innovative hybrid concrete-wood design that eliminates all wood contact with the ground. The industry gets its first look at the precast skirt boards at the National Frame Building Association trade show Feb. 22. "There's nothing like it in North America," said Mark Stover, CEO and President of Perma-Column. "Our philosophy at Perma-Column is to always develop products that deliver permanent foundation solutions for the post-frame industry. Our new precast concrete skirt board furthers that mission, enhancing the Perma-Column permanent foundation system. This is the new way to build."

Perma-Column will showcase the product in Booth 537 at the NFBA Frame Building Expo, Feb. 22-24 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. In the booth, visitors can see the new skirt board in action, watch videos, pick up brochures about it, and discuss it with the Perma-Column team.

Building on its commitment to improving the performance of builders and the structures they create, Perma-Column also is spotlighting its recently launched Pro Builder program. This program recognizes post-frame builders who are moving the industry forward, committing to providing customers with permanent foundations, and building superior structures using Perma-Column products. Pro Builders receive sales and marketing support from Perma-Column, branded gear, and exposure on Perma-Column's social channels and website. "Perma-Column Pro Builders have fantastic stories to tell and knowledge to share with fellow post-frame builders," Stover said. "They have made a commitment to building on permanent foundations that benefit customers. Their inspirational stories serve as valuable learning experiences for the industry overall. We're looking for more builders like them to recognize and honor."

Learn more about the program at permacolumn.com/pro-builders.

ABOUT: Since 2003, Perma-Column has been leading the industry in precast permanent foundation systems. We offer a range of long-lasting building solutions that enhance and integrate with existing construction methods. Build better, build stronger, build to last. Visit Perma-Column online at http://www.permacolumn.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/2/prweb19172087.htm