Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,439 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: ATB Financial to release third quarter results

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - ATB Financial will be releasing its third quarter financial results on February 16, 2023. A news release with a hyperlink to the results will be distributed through this channel at that time.

Curtis Stange, ATB Financial's President & CEO will be available for media interviews relating to the results February 16, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm in 15-minute interval slots. Please book your interview by emailing your preferred time to media@atb.com.

Thank you for your interest.

About ATB Financial

With $58.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, Alberta and beyond.

SOURCE ATB Financial

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c8468.html

You just read:

Media Advisory: ATB Financial to release third quarter results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.