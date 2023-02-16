Media Advisory: ATB Financial to release third quarter results

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - ATB Financial will be releasing its third quarter financial results on February 16, 2023. A news release with a hyperlink to the results will be distributed through this channel at that time.

Curtis Stange, ATB Financial's President & CEO will be available for media interviews relating to the results February 16, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm in 15-minute interval slots. Please book your interview by emailing your preferred time to media@atb.com.

