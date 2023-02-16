4Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - ((B3: VIVT3, NYSE:VIV), announces its results for 4Q22 and 2022.
Vivo reinforces its leadership with a double-digit growth in Customer Base and Revenues, leading to strong Shareholder Remuneration in 2022
|
R$ million
|
4Q22
|
4Q21
|
% Y-o-Y
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Y-o-Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Operating Revenues
|
12,659
|
11,501
|
10.1
|
48,041
|
44,033
|
9.1
|
Core Revenue
|
11,771
|
10,415
|
13.0
|
44,151
|
39,319
|
12.3
|
Mobile Revenue
|
8,899
|
7,847
|
13.4
|
33,070
|
29,376
|
12.6
|
Fixed Core Revenue
|
2,872
|
2,568
|
11.9
|
11,081
|
9,942
|
11.5
|
Non-Core Revenue
|
888
|
1,086
|
(18.2)
|
3,890
|
4,714
|
(17.5)
|
Recurring Total Costs
|
(7,425)
|
(6,568)
|
13.0
|
(28,760)
|
(26,005)
|
10.6
|
Reported Total Costs
|
(7,425)
|
(6,568)
|
13.0
|
(28,760)
|
(25,025)
|
14.9
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
5,234
|
4,933
|
6.1
|
19,282
|
18,027
|
7.0
|
Recurring EBITDA Margin
|
41.3 %
|
42.9 %
|
(1.5) p.p.
|
40.1 %
|
40.9 %
|
(0.8) p.p.
|
Reported EBITDA
|
5,234
|
4,933
|
6.1
|
19,282
|
19,007
|
1.4
|
Reported EBITDA Margin %
|
41.3 %
|
42.9 %
|
(1.5) p.p.
|
40.1 %
|
43.2 %
|
(3.0) p.p.
|
Net Income
|
1,126
|
2,628
|
(57.2)
|
4,058
|
6,229
|
(34.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 and Licenses
|
2,489
|
2,339
|
6.4
|
9,530
|
8,685
|
9.7
|
Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)
|
2,746
|
2,594
|
5.9
|
9,752
|
10,323
|
(5.5)
|
OpCF/Net Revenue Margin
|
21.7 %
|
22.6 %
|
(0.9) p.p.
|
20.3 %
|
23.4 %
|
(3.1) p.p.
|
Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments
|
816
|
737
|
10.7
|
7,289
|
7,438
|
(2.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Subscribers (thousand)
|
112,330
|
98,760
|
13.7
|
112,330
|
98,760
|
13.7
|
Core Subscribers
|
104,845
|
90,373
|
16.0
|
104,845
|
90,373
|
16.0
|
Non-Core Subscribers
|
7,485
|
8,387
|
(10.8)
|
7,485
|
8,387
|
(10.8)
Net Operating Revenue grew above inflation (10.1% YoY) led by Mobile Service Revenue, which increased 13.6% YoY. Postpaid Revenue and Prepaid Revenue grew, on an annual comparison, +13.2% and +15.0% respectively. These increases were driven by the expansion of the customer base, annual price readjustments and churn in historic low levels. Customer base totaled 112 million accesses (13.7% YoY) of which 98 million were mobile accesses (+16.8% YoY).
Net Fixed Revenue rose +2.9% YoY - the biggest increase since 2015 - due to a higher representativeness of Core Fixed Revenue, which is corresponding to 76.4% (+6.1 p.p.) of Net Fixed Revenue. FTTH Revenue grew +18.8% YoY as our FTTH network reached 82 new cities YoY, now present in 409 Brazilian cities, with 23.3 million homes passed and adding 3.7 million new homes connected.
When not considering Depreciation and Amortization, Recurring Total Costs expanded +13.0% YoY, being impacted by changes in revenue mix and inflation. Recurring EBITDA totaled R$5,234 million (+6.1% YoY) in 4Q22, with a Recurring EBITDA margin of 41.3%.
Throughout 2022, the Company declared R$ 5,104 million in dividends and interest on capital, and the Share Buyback Program totaled R$ 607 million in shares. In addition, the Board of Directors proposed the deliberation of R$ 826.7 million in dividends to be ratified at the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 13, 2023. The Company also approved the new Share Buyback Program of up to R$ 500 million in ordinary shares and the cancellation of treasury shares (13,381,540 shares or 0.80% of the capital stock). For 2023, the Company projects that its CAPEX, excluding licenses and leasing (IFRS 16), will reach up to R$ 9 billion.
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations
Christian Gebara
David Melcon
João Pedro Carneiro
Gabriel Figueiredo Menezes
+55 11 3430-3687 / ir.br@telefonica.com
To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/irView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4q22-results-telefonica-brasil-sa-301748216.html
SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.