4Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - ((B3: VIVT3, NYSE:VIV), announces its results for 4Q22 and 2022.

Vivo reinforces its leadership with a double-digit growth in Customer Base and Revenues, leading to strong Shareholder Remuneration in 2022

R$ million

 4Q22

 4Q21

% Y-o-Y

2022

2021

% Y-o-Y







Net Operating Revenues

12,659

11,501

10.1

48,041

44,033

9.1

Core Revenue

11,771

10,415

13.0

44,151

39,319

12.3

Mobile Revenue

8,899

7,847

13.4

33,070

29,376

12.6

Fixed Core Revenue

2,872

2,568

11.9

11,081

9,942

11.5

Non-Core Revenue

888

1,086

(18.2)

3,890

4,714

(17.5)

Recurring Total Costs

(7,425)

(6,568)

13.0

(28,760)

(26,005)

10.6

Reported Total Costs

(7,425)

(6,568)

13.0

(28,760)

(25,025)

14.9

Recurring EBITDA

5,234

4,933

6.1

19,282

18,027

7.0

Recurring EBITDA Margin

41.3 %

42.9 %

(1.5) p.p.

40.1 %

40.9 %

(0.8) p.p.

Reported EBITDA

5,234

4,933

6.1

19,282

19,007

1.4

    Reported EBITDA Margin %

41.3 %

42.9 %

(1.5) p.p.

40.1 %

43.2 %

(3.0) p.p.

Net Income

1,126

2,628

(57.2)

4,058

6,229

(34.9)







Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 and Licenses

2,489

2,339

6.4

9,530

8,685

9.7

Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)

2,746

2,594

5.9

9,752

10,323

(5.5)

OpCF/Net Revenue Margin

21.7 %

22.6 %

(0.9) p.p.

20.3 %

23.4 %

(3.1) p.p.

Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments

816

737

10.7

7,289

7,438

(2.0)







Total Subscribers (thousand)

112,330

98,760

13.7

112,330

98,760

13.7

Core Subscribers

104,845

90,373

16.0

104,845

90,373

16.0

Non-Core Subscribers

7,485

8,387

(10.8)

7,485

8,387

(10.8)

 

Net Operating Revenue grew above inflation (10.1% YoY) led by Mobile Service Revenue, which increased 13.6% YoY.  Postpaid Revenue and Prepaid Revenue grew, on an annual comparison, +13.2% and +15.0% respectively. These increases were driven by the expansion of the customer base, annual price readjustments and churn in historic low levels. Customer base totaled 112 million accesses (13.7% YoY) of which 98 million were mobile accesses (+16.8% YoY).

Net Fixed Revenue rose +2.9% YoY - the biggest increase since 2015 - due to a higher representativeness of Core Fixed Revenue, which is corresponding to 76.4% (+6.1 p.p.) of Net Fixed Revenue. FTTH Revenue grew +18.8% YoY as our FTTH network reached 82 new cities YoY, now present in 409 Brazilian cities, with 23.3 million homes passed and adding 3.7 million new homes connected.

When not considering Depreciation and Amortization, Recurring Total Costs expanded +13.0% YoY, being impacted by changes in revenue mix and inflation. Recurring EBITDA totaled R$5,234 million (+6.1% YoY) in 4Q22, with a Recurring EBITDA margin of 41.3%.

Throughout 2022, the Company declared R$ 5,104 million in dividends and interest on capital, and the Share Buyback Program totaled R$ 607 million in shares. In addition, the Board of Directors proposed the deliberation of R$ 826.7 million in dividends to be ratified at the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 13, 2023. The Company also approved the new Share Buyback Program of up to R$ 500 million in ordinary shares and the cancellation of treasury shares (13,381,540 shares or 0.80% of the capital stock). For 2023, the Company projects that its CAPEX, excluding licenses and leasing (IFRS 16), will reach up to R$ 9 billion.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations

Christian Gebara
David Melcon
João Pedro Carneiro
Gabriel Figueiredo Menezes
+55 11 3430-3687 / ir.br@telefonica.com

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4q22-results-telefonica-brasil-sa-301748216.html

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

