Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas Business Group Enters New Strategic Partnership with HAAS Bio America

Leading Provider of Digital Dental Milling Solutions to Offer Co-Branded Variation of HAAS Bio America's Amber Mill Direct to its Clients and Distributors for use with the DGSHAPE DWX-42W Wet Dental Mill

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas business group, a leading provider of advanced dental milling solutions, 3D printers, and accessories for laboratories and clinicians, has entered into a new strategic nationwide partnership with HASS Bio America, a top manufacturer of glass ceramic solutions for preventative, restorative, cosmetic, and prosthetic dentistry.

To kick off the strategic partnership, Roland DGA is now offering a co-branded variation of HAAS Bio America's Amber Mill Direct – Amber Mill Direct, Powered by Roland DGA – directly to its clients and distributors. Amber Mill Direct, "Powered by Roland" is a pre-crystallized CAD/CAM lithium disilicate block that does not need to be fired and is configured for optimized fabrication on Roland DGA's DGSHAPE DWX-42W chairside milling solution.

The Amber Mill Direct, Powered by Roland DGA is the next-generation block that evolved from HASS' success with Amber Mill, a lithium disilicate block that features freedom of translucency – a proprietary method of changing the translucency of the block by simply changing the oven schedule. Other advantages of the Amber Mill Direct include consistent, highly aesthetic, and durable restorations with extremely smooth margins and gradated strengths that differ from incisal to cervical, allowing for the most life-like restoration possible.

The DGSHAPE DWX-42W chairside milling solution is uniquely equipped to mill glass ceramics like Amber Mill Direct, as well as nano-composite hybrid materials, for quick, cost-effective, and precise restorations. An intelligent machine, it boasts a high-speed, all-metal spindle, an Automatic Tool Changer (ATC) with 6 stations, ethernet LAN connectivity, included VPanel for easy monitoring of milling jobs and tools, and a host of additional cutting-edge features.

"We're excited about partnering once again with HAAS," said Roland DGA Dental Marketing Manager Lisa Aguirre. "The powerful combination of our state-of-the-art DWX-42W chairside milling solution and the new Amber Mill Direct, Powered by Roland DGA significantly streamlines the chairside digital workflow and increases in-office restorative capabilities. Equipped with both, clinicians can deliver precise restorations in just one visit."

To learn more about the DWX-42W chairside milling solution, or the complete DGSHAPE dental product line, visit http://www.dgshapeamericas.com. For more information on HAAS Bio America, visit https://www.hassbioamerica.com.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines.

