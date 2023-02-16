Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full fiscal year, which ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (888) 440-4149. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 8889427.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, industrial and field services, and emergency and spill response services to vehicle maintenance businesses, manufacturers and other industrial businesses, as well as utilities and governmental entities. Our service programs include parts cleaning, regulated containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, industrial and field services, emergency and spill response services, , waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, as well as other environmental issues while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Through our used oil re-refining program, during fiscal 2022, we recycled approximately 66 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2022 we recycled approximately 4.5 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2022 we recycled 2.3 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. In addition, we sold 0.6 million gallons of used solvent into the reuse market. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2022 we collected 22 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2022 we treated approximately 68 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and operates through 105 branch and industrial services locations serving approximately 104,000 customer locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005902/en/