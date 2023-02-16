Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Teach and Transform's Liz Kleinrock

Liz Kleinrock, educator, author and founder of Teach and Transform, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Kleinrock is a Korean-American, queer, Jewish, antibias and antiracist educator of both children and adults, and creates curriculum for K-12 students, specializing in designing inquiry based units of study. In addition to her work as a classroom teacher, she also works with schools and companies to facilitate learning for adults that supports antibias and antiracist practices.

In 2018, Kleinrock received the Teaching Tolerance Award for Excellence in Teaching, and in 2019 delivered her TED Talk, "How to teach kids to talk about taboo topics." In the spring of 2021, she released her first book, Start Here, Start Now: A Guide to Antibias and Antiracist Work in Your School Community with Heinemann Publishing, and is excited to announce the publication of four upcoming children's books with HarperCollins.

"It was rewarding to have Liz on the show to share her story, the impactful work Teach and Transform is doing and the critical topics of antibias and antiracism in general," said Shegerian. "Liz's work is critical and timely and is having a huge impact in terms of helping people of all ages learn to embrace difference and diversity. It was an honor to share this time with Liz and our audience."

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Thrive Market, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan); Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005919/en/