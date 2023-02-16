Greenberg Traurig's Johnine P. Barnes Named a Washington Business Journal Diversity in Business Award Honoree

Johnine P. Barnes, chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. Labor & Employment Practice, was selected as one of the Washington Business Journal's 2023 Diversity in Business Award honorees.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnine P. Barnes, chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. Labor & Employment Practice, was selected as one of the Washington Business Journal's 2023 Diversity in Business Award honorees.

The Washington Business Journal describes its honorees as influential business leaders from the Washington, D.C. area who "represent a wide range of backgrounds and industries, ranging from hospitality and tourism, tech and finance, as well as the education and nonprofit sectors."

"I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition. I want to thank the Washington Business Journal for recognizing the incredible contributions of diverse business leaders across the Washington, D.C. area, and it is humbling to be included among such an inspiring group," Barnes said.

"Greenberg Traurig is intentional and strategic in its diversity – and supporting incredible lawyers like Johnine is at the core of our success," said Greenberg Traurig Co-President and Washington, D.C. Office Chairman Ernest LaMont Greer. "I am thrilled for Johnine to be recognized as the leader that she is not only in her area of law, but for her dedication to making our clients better, the Washington, D.C. community better, and us, as a firm, better."

A special print section of the Washington Business Journal featuring this year's honorees will be available March 24.

Barnes has wide-ranging experience in her labor and employment practice. She is nationally recognized by the Legal 500 U.S. Guide for her counselling and compliance practice regarding employment laws, including but not limited to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and other federal and state statutes governing employment issues.

In addition, Barnes is recognized by Lawdragon 500 as a Leading Lawyer in America, and as a Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer. She is experienced in litigating and defending employment claims of harassment, retaliation, discrimination, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract, as well as business litigation matters. She has experience handling non-compete agreement and contract disputes, trade secret matters, international disputes, white collar crime claims, property interest disputes, and legislative matters.

