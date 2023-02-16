Submit Release
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2022

    For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30
 (in $ millions, except earnings per share; differences due to rounding)   2022       2021       % Change
Sales   $

76.4		       $ 70.3      

8.7

%
Gross profit     11.1         11.3       1.6 %
Gross margin    
14.9
%		       16.1 %     (1.2 percentage points)
Net income     1.9         2.6       (23.8 %)
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted     0.15         0.21       (28.6 %)
  • Revenue increased by 8.7% to $76.4 million For the year ended September 30, 2022 from $70.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.
  • Gross profit decreased by 1.6% to$11.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022, from $11.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was $1.9 million compared to net income of $2.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021,

Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of the Company commented: “The Company continues to focus its strategy on providing high-quality services and products to maintain and expand HUDI’s existing and prospective client base, which is shown by the Company’s nearly 9% sales growth during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Despite a challenging year amid supply chain disruptions and rising material costs, the Company is pleased to deliver resilient performance during the past fiscal year and is prepared to keep implementing current strategic plan to seek sustainable growth in the coming year.”

Financial Results for the Fiscal year 2022

Sales

For the year ended September 30, 2022, revenues increased by approximately $6.1 million or 8.7%, to approximately $76.4 million from approximately $70.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • During the fiscal year 2022, the Company observed an increase of raw materials price, especially the price of nickel which is an important component of stainless steel. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price (“ASP”) during the fiscal year 2022.

  • As a result of domestic shortage of construction materials and recovery of construction market, the Company’s domestic sales increased over 21.9% compared to the last fiscal year. The Company’s international sales revenue during fiscal year 2022 amounted to approximately $11.7 million, a decrease of 31.6% compared to last fiscal year.

Gross profit

Our gross profit decreased by approximately $0.2 million, or 1.6%, to approximately $11.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 from approximately $11.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. Gross profit margin was 14.9% for the year ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 16.1% for the year ended September 30, 2021. The slight decrease of gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material prices which drove up the cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative (“SGA”) expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $0.2 million, or 3.5% to approximately $6.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to approximately $6.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The decrease of SGA expenses was mainly due to decreased freight expenses for the Company’s international and domestic sales, and increased travelling and agency expenses related to the increased sales activities.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.3 million, or 13.3% to approximately $2.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to approximately $2.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.

Net Income

As a result of the factors described above, the Company’s net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million compared to net profit of $2.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, a decrease in profit of approximately $0.6 million, or approximately 23.8%.

Recent development

On November 9, 2022, the Company closed a registered direct offering for the sale of 1,000,000 ordinary shares. The Company received gross proceeds from the sale of the shares of approximately $25 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

On December 8, 2022, Ms. Qin Li tendered her resignation as the Chief Financial officer the Company, effective on December 8, 2022. On the same day, at the recommendation of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors approved and confirmed the appointment of Mr. Jianping Xiang as the succeeding Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 8, 2022.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@huadigroup.com

Investor Relations:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com


HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

    2022     2021  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 13,195,999     $ 15,350,197  
Restricted cash     1,347,246       1,304,518  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,197,396 and $3,066,937, respectively     19,658,188       21,297,261  
Accounts receivable – related parties     -       3,981,697  
Notes receivable     1,410,613       2,593,018  
Inventories     24,867,708       22,721,265  
Advances to suppliers     3,369,468       3,806,420  
Advances to suppliers – related parties     -       5,550,504  
Other receivables     552,633       475,793  
Total current assets     64,401,855       77,080,673  
Property, plant and equipment, net     5,989,136       7,208,705  
Land use rights, net     1,069,891       1,234,636  
Long-term investments     12,836,916       14,171,928  
Deferred tax assets     338,729       549,921  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 84,636,527     $ 100,245,863  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 919,492     $ 1,713,716  
Accounts payable - related parties     2,439,105       -  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     1,771,245       2,048,979  
Notes payable     548,253       2,312,556  
Advances from customers     4,401,440       4,667,084  
Due to related parties     606,986       514,913  
Short-term borrowings     11,888,662       33,459,043  
Tax payable     3,126,778       4,051,158  
Total current liabilities     25,701,961       48,767,449  
Long-term borrowing     9,300,625       -  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     35,002,586       48,767,449  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,239,182 and 13,127,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     2,648       2,625  
Additional paid-in capital     44,211,313       44,211,336  
Statutory surplus reserves     494,223       255,705  
Retained earnings     3,802,265       2,116,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     873,059       4,627,661  
Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.     49,383,508       51,213,908  
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests     250,433       264,506  
Total shareholders’ equity     49,633,941       51,478,414  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 84,636,527     $ 100,245,863  

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

         2022
 		  2021    2020  
Sales   $ 74,702,625     $ 67,006,655     $ 57,767,081  
Production service revenue     1,663,523       3,239,956       1,370,197  
Cost of sales     (65,230,521 )     (58,926,675 )     (48,473,061 )
Gross profit     11,135,627       11,319,936       10,664,217  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative     6,452,173       6,684,410       3,938,511  
Research and development     2,330,913       2,057,547       2,120,649  
Total operating expenses     8,783,086       8,741,957       6,059,160  
                         
Operating income     2,352,541       2,577,979       4,605,057  
                         
Other income (expenses):                        
Interest expenses, net     (1,629,642 )     (2,058,461 )     (2,162,589 )
Other income, net     1,398,173       1,948,527       1,132,780  
Total other expenses, net     (231,469 )     (109,934 )     (1,029,809 )
                         
Income before income taxes     2,121,071       2,468,045       3,575,248  
                         
Income tax benefit/(provision)     (173,017 )     89,000       (218,949 )
                         
Net income     1,948,054       2,557,045       3,356,299  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     23,852       25,570       33,563  
                         
Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.   $ 1,924,202     $ 2,531,475     $ 3,322,736  
                         
Net income   $ 1,948,054     $ 2,557,045     $ 3,356,299  
                         
Other comprehensive income (loss):                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (3,792,527 )     1,452,328       1,225,301  
                         
Total comprehensive income     (1,844,473 )     4,009,373       4,581,600  
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests     (14,073 )     40,093       45,816  
                         
Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.   $ (1,830,400 )   $ 3,969,280     $ 4,535,784  
                         
Basic and diluted earnings per share                        
Basic   $ 0.15     $ 0.21     $ 0.34  
Diluted   $ 0.15     $ 0.21     $ 0.34  
Weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding                        
Basic     13,239,182       12,116,079       10,000,000  
Diluted     13,239,182       12,116,079       10,000,000  

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

             2022      2021    2020  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                        
Net income   $ 1,948,054     $ 2,557,045     $ 3,356,299  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation     792,888       735,333       723,586  
Amortization     32,087       32,349       30,048  
Bad debt expense reverse     (564,283 )     (153,676 )     -  
Deferred tax benefits (expenses)     173,017       (89,000 )     -  
Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets     -       1,767       (654,138 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     4,080,722       (8,823,928 )     (260,202 )
Notes receivable     1,018,351       (1,987,871 )     (10,332 )
Inventories     (4,653,336 )     (756,588 )     (1,987,737 )
Advances to suppliers     19,092       (2,727,661 )     366,087  
Advances to suppliers – related party     5,457,504       78,283       180,333  
Other receivables     (132,062 )     2,006,975       3,303,687  
Accounts payable     1,960,756       (238,638 )     650,988  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     (91,961 )     372,155       (387,358 )
Notes payable     (1,678,680 )     707,021       (2,301,375 )
Advances from customers     188,878       3,040,106       222,805  
Tax payable     (589,163 )     (402,478 )     (28,401 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     8,027,856       (5,648,806 )     3,204,290  
                         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (206,175 )     (917,539 )     (664,996 )
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment     -       20,285       724,782  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (206,175 )     (897,254 )     59,786  
                         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                        
Proceeds from short-term borrowings     21,719,160       35,820,322       38,620,077  
Repayments on short-term borrowings     (41,712,446 )     (35,265,552 )     (40,488,791 )
Proceeds from long-term borrowings     10,095,831       -       -  
Proceeds from stock offering, net of offering costs     -       21,680,341       -  
Advances from related parties     305,226       6,223,875       3,068,965  
Repayments to related parties     (152,628 )     (7,182,813 )     (5,889,557 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (9,744,857 )     21,276,173       (4,689,306 )
                         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (188,294 )     219,398       113,762  
                         
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (2,111,470 )     14,949,511       (1,311,468 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year     16,654,715       1,705,204       3,016,672  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year   $ 14,543,245     $ 16,654,715     $ 1,705,204  
                         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:                        
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 64,016     $ 480,495     $ 135,262  
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,151,567     $ 1,550,082       1,951,622  

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


