New Jersey Forest Fire Service Plans Prescribed Burning Across Thousands of Acres in State Forests

TRENTON –On February 15, 2023, Governor Phil Murphy announced a comprehensive set of initiatives to combat climate change and power the “Next New Jersey.”

Building upon the New Jersey Protecting Against Climate Threats reform agenda first directed by Governor Murphy in January 2020 the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will begin a series of public engagement sessions to explore the next phase of Climate Pollutant Reduction (CPR) initiatives.

Through CPR Phase II, DEP will seek to further reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other climate pollutants that fuel climate change and adversely affect air quality and public health. DEP will launch its public engagement process with a virtual general session on Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. Additional public engagement sessions on the proposed CPR initiatives are planned throughout the spring and summer.

Among other initiatives, DEP will begin considering the potential adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulation implemented by the California Air Resources Board. If adopted, the ACC II regulation would require automobile manufacturers to increase their zero-emission sales of light-duty vehicles to 100 percent by 2035.

During the March 7 general session, DEP will provide a recap of its first phase of CPR rules, introduce potential new initiatives and solicit stakeholder feedback. Please stay tuned for details of these meetings, including meeting links, which will be posted on the Department’s website at https://dep.nj.gov/njpact/.

"My DEP colleagues and I look forward to engaging routinely with residents and stakeholders as we take further steps to reduce and respond to the increasing impacts of climate change that are adversely affecting our state,". "With Governor Murphy's leadership and support, DEP will make new investments and advance regulatory reforms that, together, will help reduce emissions of climate pollutants, improve air quality, better protect public health and improve quality of life for all New Jerseyans.”