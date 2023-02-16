Submit Release
Hawaii Department of Transportation makes storm preparations

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) takes steps to ensure preparedness for possible heavy storms and flooding across the island chain in the coming days.

With threatening weather in the forecast HDOT notifies contractors about potential storms and possible flooding. HDOT crews and the contractors they work with routinely check drains and bridges, also rockslide areas, and low-lying spots along freeways, highways, and roads.

Below is a list of the top ten sites across the state that are susceptible to rockfalls.

Statewide Ranking Highway # District Highway Name Begin MP End MP
1 83 Oahu Kamehameha Highway 5.4 5.52
2 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 21.04 21.49
3 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 25.77 26.06
4 56 Kauai Kuhio Highway 24.79 25.01
5 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 21.6 21.85
6 560 Kauai Kuhio Highway 0.66 1.17
7 30 Maui Honoapiilani Highway 10.33 10.44
8 61 Oahu Pali Highway 5.95 6.04
9 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 26.27 26.72
10 61 Oahu Pali Highway 6.12 6.55

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation works with our tenants at airports and harbors to ensure aircraft and vessels are secure, as well as other heavy equipment.

HDOT crews take proactive steps by topping off the gas tanks of work vehicles in the field, as well as generators at airports, harbors, and other facilities.

If bad weather impacts any of the islands, HDOT advises everyone follow directions from local emergency management. Travelers should check with their airlines and cruise lines about possible delays in arrival or departures. .

If you come across a flooded road you’re advised to notify the police and not attempt to cross it. And if you see downed utility lines they should be treated as energized, and authorities should be notified.

The latest weather imagery across the islands can be found here.

Any emergency updates from HDOT will be posted to our social media sites

Facebook can be found https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/

And Twitter https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii

 

###

