Fytogreen Celebrates 21 Years Leading the Way in Elevated Green Landscapes

Somerville, VIC, Australia – (February 15, 2023) – Fytogreen, Australia’s leading green infrastructure specialists, has plenty to celebrate. With a history of innovation and excellence, Fytogreen is proud to have played a significant role in shaping the industry. And with award-winning projects, influential products, and industry firsts under its belt, today marks 21 years of taking resilient living architecture to new heights.

FROM A BUD OF AN IDEA TO A FLOURISHING BUSINESS

In 2002, horticultural innovator Geoff Heard founded the company on a quest to bridge the gap between nature and cities. His mission was to transform even the most challenging environments into vibrant oases of green.

In 2002 Geoff introduced HYDROCELL, a biodegradable light-weight soil improver that revolutionized the horticultural industry by offering new, exciting opportunities to build sustainable gardens at any height and scale. In 2007, through more ground-breaking product developments, Fytogreen’s first vertical garden product was born. FYTOWALL, a soil-less green wall panel system, set the precedent for other greening companies to follow.

“We take great pride in having made a major impact on the greening industry over the past 21 years, and we’ll continue to push the boundaries in an industry where nature and technology meet.”

Geoff Heard, Managing Director of Fytogreen

In 2009, botanist and biophilic garden designer Erik van Zuilekom brought his encyclopedic knowledge to the team. He ensures that Fytogreen’s living architecture applications not only provide aesthetic delight, but are highly adaptive and resilient bringing health and environmental benefits to all.

Over the past 21 years, Fytogreen has continued to grow its capabilities to meet the changing demands of the industry. With over 1,000 successful sustainable gardens integrated into architecture, Fytogreen has achieved many notable milestones, including the largest roof garden in the southern hemisphere and Australia’s tallest indoor green wall.

FYTOGREEN’S HIGHLIGHT REEL

THEN AND NOW

FYTOGREEN’S OLDEST INSTALLATIONS ARE STILL GOING STRONG

Federation Square (Install #1 – 2002) planter box media and still thriving today!

Hickory Developments (Install #20, Feb 2009) indoor green wall

ANZ Docklands (Install #32, Aug 2009) 162m2 outdoor north facing green wall

Elm Apartments (Install #50, Sept 2010) 2 x internal lobby green walls

Triptych Apartments (Install #51, Sept 2010) –206m2 external green wall

ALL GROWN UP – BUT STILL GROWING

Today, Fytogreen employs over 50 highly skilled professionals all with a passion for horticulture, engineering excellence and sustainable design. We continue to grow our award-winning combination of expertise, customization and technical know-how to provide dynamic, resilient living architecture solutions that reconnect urban living with the restorative natural world.

WATCH THE VIDEO SHOWCASING FYTOGREEN’S 21 YEARS OF SUSTAINABLE ELEVATED GREENING