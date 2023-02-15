Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on academician Arif Pashayev's birthday

AZERBAIJAN, February 15 - 15 February 2023, 14:20

The First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the birthday of academician Arif Pashayev, one of the esteemed representatives of Azerbaijan's scientific elite.

The post says: "A bright, kind person with a big heart! Happy Birthday to you! I wish you robust health, cheerfulness, and a good spirit! You are a wonderful father and caring grandfather! Our love for you is infinite! May you live a long life! "May Almighty Allah protect all parents!"

 

