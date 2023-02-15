MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 6, 2023 to Monday, February 13, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 6, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 38 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 6, 2023

A revolver was recovered in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-019-436

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

A FN FNH 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-020-443

Two Glock handguns were recovered in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-020-680

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jeremiah Alvarado, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-020-685

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of 49th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Frederick Bennett Fadayini, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, Stalking, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-020-781

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-020-803

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-020-872

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old DeAndre Davonte Thomas-Wharton, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-020-912

A Rock Island Armory VRP-A40 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Second Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Jenard Johnathan Broadway, of Northwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-020-915

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Deron Arvel Green, of Northwest D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-020-942

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Rhyan Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Contempt - Felony. CCN: 23-020-992

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Kevin L. Singleton, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-020-999

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 67-year-old Allen Ulmer, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-021-239

A Hi-Point 4095 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-021-312

A Phoenix Arms HP-22A .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Johnathan Daniel W. Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. 23-021-448

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-021-504

Thursday, February 9, 2023

A handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 35th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-021-743

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-021-950

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-022-090

Friday, February 10, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Mekhi Mimiko, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-022-524

A Hi-Point JHP .45caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-022-535

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Devon Jamall Owens, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Contempt of CPO/TPO, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-022-553

A Smith & Wesson MP-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-022-572

Saturday, February 11, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Terrell Jonathan White, Jr., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-023-027

A Taurus 740 Slim .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-023-097

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Reone Thompkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-023-118

A High Standard Sentinel Deluxe .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-023-193

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of D Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Destruction of Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-023-197

Sunday, February 12, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 20th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Robert Donte Avery, Sr., of Parkville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-023-281

A Heckler & Koch P-30SK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-023-358

Monday, February 13, 2023

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-023-707

A .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Tenth Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-023-686

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-023-896

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-024-062

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Antwon Miller, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-024-094

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Gault Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Pernell R. Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-024-091

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###