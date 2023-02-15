Senator Tim Kearney Announces Over $430K in Grants for Fire and EMS Services in 26th District

Delaware County, PA – February 15, 2023 – Senator Tim Kearney today announced $433,007 in grants for fire companies and emergency medical services throughout the 26th Senatorial District. The grants were awarded by the Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

In total, twenty-seven fire and EMS companies in the 26th District received funds that can be used for facilities, equipment, training, education, recruitment and retention, debt reduction, and construction savings accounts (fire companies only).

“These grants are an important investment in first responder and firefighting services in our district,” said Senator Kearney. “I’m proud to see these funds allocated to so many of our local fire and EMS companies that provide communities with indispensable services and support.”

Grant recipients in the 26th District include:

Marple Township Ambulance Corps – $10,000

– $10,000 Clifton Heights Fire Company – $25,000

– $25,000 S M Vauclain Fire Company – $15,000

– $15,000 Garrettford-Drexel Hill Fire Company – $15,000

– $15,000 Folsom Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 Milmont Fire Co No 1 – $12,106.88

– $12,106.88 Glenolden Fire Company No 1 – $14,808.81

– $14,808.81 Goodwill Fire Company of Oakeola – $13,826.29

– $13,826.29 Holmes Fire Company – $15,000

– $15,000 Lansdowne Fire Company – $23,795

– $23,795 Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No 1 – $10,000

– $10,000 Rocky Run Fire Company – $10,000

– $10,000 Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 Middletown Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 Rocky Run Fire Company – $26,063.18

– $26,063.18 Rose Tree Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 South Media Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 Morton Rutledge Fire Company – $13,089.40

– $13,089.40 Newtown Square Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 Prospect Park Fire CPNY Num 1 -$15,000

-$15,000 Ridley Park Fire Company No 1 – $14,317.55

– $14,317.55 Springfield Fire Company – $15,000

– $15,000 Swarthmore Fire & Protective Assoc – $25,000

– $25,000 Cardington Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 Highland Park Fire Company – $15,000

– $15,000 Upper Darby Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

– $15,000 Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company No 1– $25,000

While these grants will provide immediate support to these organizations, Senator Kearney continues to push his bipartisan legislation to strengthen EMS and fire service across the Commonwealth with regional public safety authorities. More comprehensive assistance and reform for essential emergency response systems is critical for the long-term sustainability of our first responder organizations and communities.

The co-sponsorship memos for Senator Kearney’s proposal on regional public safety authorities are available by clicking below:

Public Safety Authorities for EMS

Regional Municipal Authorities for Fire Companies

More information about the grant program highlighted in this release and a full list of recipients can be found online.

