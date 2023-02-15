Senator Tim Kearney Announces Over $430K in Grants for Fire and EMS Services in 26th District

Delaware County, PA – February 15, 2023 – Senator Tim Kearney today announced $433,007 in grants for fire companies and emergency medical services throughout the 26th Senatorial District. The grants were awarded by the Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
In total, twenty-seven fire and EMS companies in the 26th District received funds that can be used for facilities, equipment, training, education, recruitment and retention, debt reduction, and construction savings accounts (fire companies only).
“These grants are an important investment in first responder and firefighting services in our district,” said Senator Kearney. “I’m proud to see these funds allocated to so many of our local fire and EMS companies that provide communities with indispensable services and support.”
Grant recipients in the 26th District include:
- Marple Township Ambulance Corps– $10,000
- Clifton Heights Fire Company– $25,000
- S M Vauclain Fire Company– $15,000
- Garrettford-Drexel Hill Fire Company– $15,000
- Folsom Fire Company No 1– $15,000
- Milmont Fire Co No 1– $12,106.88
- Glenolden Fire Company No 1– $14,808.81
- Goodwill Fire Company of Oakeola– $13,826.29
- Holmes Fire Company– $15,000
- Lansdowne Fire Company– $23,795
- Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No 1– $10,000
- Rocky Run Fire Company– $10,000
- Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No 1– $15,000
- Middletown Fire Company No 1– $15,000
- Rocky Run Fire Company– $26,063.18
- Rose Tree Fire Company No 1– $15,000
- South Media Fire Company No 1– $15,000
- Morton Rutledge Fire Company– $13,089.40
- Newtown Square Fire Company No 1– $15,000
- Prospect Park Fire CPNY Num 1-$15,000
- Ridley Park Fire Company No 1– $14,317.55
- Springfield Fire Company– $15,000
- Swarthmore Fire & Protective Assoc– $25,000
- Cardington Fire Company No 1– $15,000
- Highland Park Fire Company– $15,000
- Upper Darby Fire Company No 1– $15,000
- Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company No 1– $25,000
While these grants will provide immediate support to these organizations, Senator Kearney continues to push his bipartisan legislation to strengthen EMS and fire service across the Commonwealth with regional public safety authorities. More comprehensive assistance and reform for essential emergency response systems is critical for the long-term sustainability of our first responder organizations and communities.
The co-sponsorship memos for Senator Kearney’s proposal on regional public safety authorities are available by clicking below:
Public Safety Authorities for EMS
Regional Municipal Authorities for Fire Companies
More information about the grant program highlighted in this release and a full list of recipients can be found online.
