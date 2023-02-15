Wyoming Board of Agriculture to Meet February 23

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Cheyenne, WY and via Zoom at 9:00 am. The meeting will take place at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture main office in Cheyenne, WY. During the meeting, the Board will work on Conservation District appointments, hear a legislative update, an update on Weed & Pest rules and regulations, and any other business as needed. Along with this, during the meeting the board will hear public comment on a resolution to add Palmer Amaranth to the State Designated List. Public comment on this topic will be limited to one hour with one representative per organization and a maximum of five minutes of testimony. There will be a maximum of 12 comments heard on a first come first served basis and the board will be voting on this resolution during the April 10-11, 2023 regular meeting. Along with this, the board will discuss listing/relisting of prohibited noxious weeds and hear about Weed & Pest declared resolutions. The public is welcome to attend and there will be a chance for public comment on the resolution and at the end of the meeting. The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Kim Bright, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Jody Bagley, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Benjamin Anson, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Lexi Bauder, Northeast. The Wyoming Department of Agriculture can be found in Cheyenne, WY at 2219 Carey Avenue. A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.