AG Reyes Recognizes Afghan Refugee for Bravery and Human Rights Advocacy

February 15, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes presented the ‘Warrior Award’ to Afghani native Crystal Bayat, an immigrant now living in Utah who escaped the violence and brutality of the Taliban regime in 2021.

Before the Taliban took Kabul by force in 2021, Crystal was an outspoken advocate for women and children’s rights in Afghanistan. During the violent and brutal takeover by the Taliban, Crystal protested on the streets of Kabul risking her own life. Through the help of friends and supporters here in Utah, she was able to escape execution and now calls Salt Lake City her home.

Crystal’s humanitarian work has become a beacon of hope for all women and children in present day Afghanistan as the Taliban continue to revoke basic human rights such as education, employment and free movement. Her own story is an inspiration to women worldwide, as she continues to advocate for justice for those who struggle to fight effectively themselves.