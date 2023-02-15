Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,356 in the last 365 days.

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SEEKS FEEDBACK ON FEDERAL CARES ACT

News Release

April 30, 2020

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking feedback to help school districts address immediate needs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, And Economic Security (CARES) Act, which includes one-time relief funding for local school districts, intended to address challenges of providing education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDE is asking for responses through a short survey to understand local needs as well as potential investments and support. The survey is available in English and Spanish on the department’s website:

Everyone is encouraged to fill out the survey by Monday, May 11, 2020.

You just read:

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SEEKS FEEDBACK ON FEDERAL CARES ACT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.