THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SEEKS FEEDBACK ON FEDERAL CARES ACT

News Release

April 30, 2020

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking feedback to help school districts address immediate needs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, And Economic Security (CARES) Act, which includes one-time relief funding for local school districts, intended to address challenges of providing education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDE is asking for responses through a short survey to understand local needs as well as potential investments and support. The survey is available in English and Spanish on the department’s website:

Everyone is encouraged to fill out the survey by Monday, May 11, 2020.