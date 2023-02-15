Submit Release
WL Week Special Report: No Such Thing as ‘Enough’ – College Admission Requirements

College entrance requirements for world language vary by school and by program. Students are best advised to consider their ultimate goal and to choose their high school language enrollment accordingly. While the University of Nebraska Lincoln states that incoming students must have two years of world language, some programs at UNL require more.

Programs With an Admissions Requirement of Four Years

  • Anthropology
  • Biochemistry
  • Computer Science
  • Dance
  • Economics
  • Graphic Arts
  • Meteorology
  • News-Editorial
  • Physics
  • Political Science
  • Speech-Language Pathology
  • Theater Arts

 

 

