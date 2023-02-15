Submit Release
Cultural Assistant Program Begins Application Process for Spain

The  Education Office of the Embassy of Spain has announced the application process for  English Language and Culture Assistants in Spain. The Cultural Assistant program brings native speakers of English to travel to and live in Spain for an academic year in order to teach at Spanish schools.  Awardees will receive a monthly stipend, medical insurance, and an orientation course. Participants will be responsible for travel costs and room and board. Applicants should apply between January 30 and April 15, 2020 for the 2020-2021 school year.

