Standards Workshops Coming Soon to Your ESU
The Revised Nebraska World Language Standards offer a greater emphasis on language production, global perspectives, and ownership in language learning. The NDE World Language Education Specialist offers an opportunity to talk about the revised world language standards and their potential impact to districts, to develop standards-based activities, and to collaborate with peers. Expect a fast-paced day with practical ideas, rich discussions, and a wealth of resources. Please enroll through the Educational Service Unit.