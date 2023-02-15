University of Kansas Invites NE Schools to International Day

The University of Kansas is pleased to announce pre-registration for the first annual World Languages Fair to be held Saturday, October 19th, 2019. The event will bring high-school students to the Lawrence campus for a day focused on exploring world languages and cultures. Sessions will include mini-lessons in a range of languages, presentations on target cultures, and discussions of how intercultural competence can enhance different fields of study. During an extended lunch period there will also be information booths where students can learn more about language-related scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and internationally-focused student organizations on campus.

The event is free for all participants. All registered attendees will receive a free lunch and the opportunity to win a free t-shirt and other prizes. Schools are responsible for their own transportation costs to the event, but schools unable to afford those costs are asked to contact the Open Language Resource Center (olrc@ku.edu) about possible support.

While there are plans to expand participation in the coming years, we can only accommodate 300-350 students for the 2019 event and will be choosing schools to ensure some degree of geographical balance. Please fill out the online form —— to place your school into consideration for one of these limited spaces. Individual students, including those being home-schooled, are also invited to contact the Open Language Resource Center about participation. All applications for pre-registration must be received by Friday, May 3, 2019.

Notifications of acceptance will be sent out by the end of May. Additional information, including the specific sessions that will be offered during the event, will be sent out in the latter part of the summer. Updates will also be provided on the Open Language Resource Center website (olrc.ku.edu) as they become available.