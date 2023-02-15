Submit Release
Free Workshop for Culturally Responsive Teaching

The Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center is offering a free workshop for district teams. In “Creating Caring Classroom Communities through Culturally Responsive Lesson Planning”, district teams will meet to examine characteristics of a caring community, deconstruct features of culturally responsive teaching, and initiate development of a district or school wide system of support for the design and delivery of culturally responsive and sustaining classroom instruction. The workshop will be March 27 in Lincoln and requires preregistration prior to March 13.

