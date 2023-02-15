Wanderbus Coming to Deutschlandjahr at Bellevue West

The “Wanderbus” is coming to Bellevue West on September 20 from 10-12 for the Deutschlandjahr. The Wanderbus travels the United States, meeting people in their hometowns to share about their German heritage, about Germany, and about US German connections. The program is sponsored by the Goethe Institute in Washington, D.C. Spots are still available. Contact Amanda Messerschmitt at Amanda.messerschmitt@bpsne.net if interested in bringing your students.
