Nebraska International Language Association Conference

NILA’s Annual Conference is October 11-12 at the University of Nebraska Kearney. This year’s event will feature support for the new world language standards as well as professional development offerings on timely topics. NILA has arranged for an evening social at Cunningham’s On the Lake and for a discount at a local hotel.

