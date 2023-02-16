General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market Size to Reach USD 6.63 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Growth Opportunities

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market value, which was USD 1.34 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 6.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 22.10% during the forecast period 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market value, which was USD 1.34 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 6.63 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 22.10% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

An analysis by IBM revealed that the healthcare and social services sectors presently have the highest volume of weekly attacks, closely surveyed by the transportation and hospitality sectors. In the nearly 2 years, since the laws came into impact, maintaining and establishing GDPR compliance has become a key challenge for organizations worldwide that hold information on EU voters. Analysis conducted in 2019 by security package provider Egress suggests that over half of GB businesses weren't compliant with the GDPR. The same investigation also reported that outsider attacks account for close to 44% of the total attacks, followed by malicious insiders (23%), with the conclusion recording a steep rise in the past few years.

General data protection regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that includes a set of guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from people. It does so via in-depth, historical data, and verifiable projections, qualitative perceptions about market size.

Key Market Players:

IBM ( US)

Veritas (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Microsoft (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Absolute Software Corporation. (Canada)

Capgemini Company Confidential (France)

Informatica (US)

Iron Mountain Incorporated. (US)

Mimecast Services Limited. (UK)

OneTrust, LLC. (US)

Oracle (US)

Proofpoint. (US)

Protegrity Inc. (US)

TrustArc Inc (US)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US)

Opportunities:

Advanced technologies to present many opportunities

Rising urbanization, modernization, and globalization drive market value growth. In other words, surging demand for requirements such as privacy, security, authenticity, legality, trust, universality and scalability in organizational operations and quality monitoring and strengthening IT industry in developing economies such as India and China will present very many opportunities for the growth of the market. Growing industrial infrastructure and increased penetration of smartphones in the developing economies are other market growth

Rising demand of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services in E-Commerce sector

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Servicess are used in many forms in e-commerce sectors, from moving carts to mobile manipulation. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services platforms can comprise numerous accessories due to their flexibility, making them perfect for many applications, even within specific applications such as sortation and transport.

Key Market Drivers:

Growth of enormous amounts of data, need for data security and privacy protection, and demand for data processing

The growing demand of cloud computing and internet of things in the GDPR service market is expected to be more effective and can provide augmented products to the end users. Cloud computing technologies can improve data privacy and services for the data.

Growth in investment for research and development to carve way for innovations

The rising number of strategic market collaborations has led to the rise in funds to be allocated for the growth and development of advanced and automated technology to manage high volume of structured and unstructured data. Further, growth in the level of investment for research and development proficiencies would carve the way for innovations in information technology. Rising integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies coupled with rise in remote working, as well as growing digital transformation will further prove to be a boon for the market.

Growing complexities associated with procurement to present numerous opportunities for small scale businesses

Owing to the global economic rise, there is a huge scope of growth for the information and communication technology industry. Surging adoption of cloud computing, growing adoption of new and advanced technology and strong emphasis businesses across the globe are putting on eliminating the conventional approaches and paperwork indicates a good scope of growth.

Critical Insights Related to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market Scope

Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Offering

Data Discovery and Mapping

Data Governance

API Management

Organization size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-user Industry

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The general data protection regulation (GDPR) Services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, deployment type, offering, organization size, end-user industry as referenced above

The countries covered in the general data protection regulation (GDPR) Services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Europe is anticipated to possess the most important market share throughout the forecast amount, because of implementations of strict laws within the EU and presence of major GDPR service suppliers within the region. corporations that are settled outside the EU however affect EU based mostly customers need GDPR services to secure personal information of users and new entrants United Nations agency wish to expand their businesses in EU. Hence, they have these services to abide by the GDPR law, that is anticipated to market the market growth within the future.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market : Regulations Market Overview Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market, By Deployment Type Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market, By Offering Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market, By Organization size Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market, By End-user Industry Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market, By Region Global General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

