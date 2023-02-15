People-centred approach needed in responding to rising sea levels: diplomat

VIETNAM, February 15 - NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, permanent representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), on Tuesday emphasised the necessity to take comprehensive and human-centred measures in response to climate change and rising sea levels.

Addressing an open debate on “Sea-level rise: Implications for international peace and security” held by the UN Security Council, the Vietnamese diplomat said Việt Nam clearly understands the negative impact of rising sea levels on socio-economic development, peace, security and the existence of many countries.

He said that relevant UN agencies should strengthen their roles and coordination in this regard, noting that the UNSC needs to consider organising more discussions with scientists and experts to share international and regional experiences on the impacts of rising sea levels in relation to peace and security.

Giang also suggested the council build a database on the multidimensional impacts of this issue and adopt an early sea-level warning system.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi stressed that rising sea levels are both a challenge and an aggravating factor that causes crises, wreaks havoc on ecosystems, affects economic and social development, and negatively affects access to clean water, food, health services and people's lives, while ultimately threatening the existence of countries.

Rising sea levels also lead to increased saline intrusion, raising the risk of many areas of the world becoming unliveable, they said.

The open debate was organised at the proposal of Malta, in the first month the country assumes the role of a non-permanent member and the rotating chair of the council. — VNS