El Salvadoran embassy officially opens in Việt Nam, first in SE Asia

VIETNAM, February 15 - HÀ NỘI — El Salvador's embassy office officially opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday, the first for the Central American country in Southeast Asia.

The opening ceremony was attended by El Salvador’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Việt Nam’s Foreign Deputy Minister Hà Kim Ngọc and high-ranking guests from both countries.

In her opening speech, Tinoco said: "El Salvador recognises Việt Nam's leadership and its potential to develop solid cooperation ties in fields of mutual interest.”

“In this new stage of El Salvador's history, we have a very clear image of the type of country we want to inherit to current and future generations,” she said.

“At the centre of our government policies, the well-being of the Salvadoran population is always present. Hence, by way of this Embassy, we will seek to expand our relations with Việt Nam, identifying mechanisms for the mutual exchange of technical assistance and cooperation."

The El Salvadoran Foreign Minister said that her country recognises the recent socio-economic achievements that Việt Nam has obtained, its commitment to safeguarding regional stability, and its open attitude to new markets and globalisation as a whole.

“Việt Nam's efforts in the implementation of macro-economic policies, financial stability, and ways to address external challenges are common elements to El Salvador, too,” she said.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ngọc, in response, admitted that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, Việt Nam and El Salvador are very close to each other, sharing the same aspirations for independence, freedom, and peace, and a heroic history of struggle for national independence and development.

“Việt Nam pursues a foreign policy of 'diversification and multilateralisation of external relations', in which Việt Nam is 'a friend with all countries’, and always attaches importance to the unity and traditional friendship with important friends and partners in Latin America,” Deputy Foreign Minister Ngọc said.

He noted that, as Việt Nam has established diplomatic ties with the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago, Việt Nam has diplomatic relations with all 33 countries in Latin America.

He added that in the 13 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations with El Salvador, the two countries have effectively utilised the political consultation mechanism and offered each other cooperation and support at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations.

“The economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries remain modest,” Ngọc said. “There remains enormous untapped potential for bilateral cooperation, especially in such areas as agriculture, tourism, science-technology, and energy.”

The El Salvador embassy is located on the 11th floor of the Capital Place Building, No 29 Liễu Giai Street, Ngọc Khánh Ward, Ba Đình District. — VNS