AG Platkin Announces 10-Year Ban of Amusement Games Licenses and a Fine for Wildwood Games Operator

NEWARK – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission (the “Commission” or “LGCCC”) has banned Christine Strothers from holding Amusement Games Licenses (“AGLs”) for ten years. Strothers operated amusement games at numerous locations along the boardwalk in Wildwood and North Wildwood, NJ. She also received a $15,500 fine for failing to comply with the Amusement Games Licensing Law and accompanying regulations.

In the spring of 2022, Strothers received seven AGLs to operate basketball and quarterback challenge games at several stores and businesses along the boardwalk in Wildwood and North Wildwood, NJ.

In the summer of 2022, investigators for the Commission inspected each game and found several basketballs used for the basketball games inflated to more than the manufacturer’s specifications, some by almost three times the recommended pounds per square inch (“PSI”) of air. Operators are required to follow the recommended PSI. Failing to do so can unfairly affect a player’s chances of winning, as an overinflated ball can bounce erratically when it hits the rim or backboard of the hoop.

The issue of over-inflated basketballs has been an area of focus recently for the Commission. Investigators for the Commission issued letters in August 2021 to basketball game operators to let them know that the Commission would be making inspections and issuing violations if the PSI was not correct.

In addition to using overinflated basketballs, the Commission found Strothers violated the regulations related to display of prizes. One of Strothers’s games had large plush animals in the stand that were not able to be won, and on another occasion, the operator didn’t show the prizes that could be won. In another instance, an investigator was not immediately given change after paying $20 to play a quarterback challenge game that cost $10, as required by N.J.A.C. 13:3-3.4: “upon receipt of currency greater than the charge to play a game, the licensee shall immediately remit the appropriate change to the player.”

“Every person who plays an amusement game in the State of New Jersey deserves a fair shot at winning a prize,” said Attorney General Platkin. “The Jersey Shore is one of the biggest draws in the State for families looking for fun and recreation and we are making sure those families are not being scammed out of their hard-earned money.”

Investigators for the Commission conduct inspections along boardwalks, in amusement parks, and other entertainment venues, visiting every one of the State’s amusement game licensees at least once a year. In 2022 alone LGCCC investigators conducted 7,000 inspections resulting in approximately $35,000 in penalties and violations.

“Investigators are always on the lookout to ensure a safe and fair experience for everyone who plays an amusement game on the boardwalk,” said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “Amusement game operators who aren’t playing by the rules spoil the fun for everyone and they will be held accountable.”

Consumers who believe that an amusement game is being operated in violation of the Amusement Games Licensing Law are encouraged to file an online complaint. Consumers can also call 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.

The mission of the Division of Consumer Affairs, within the Department of Law and Public Safety, is to protect the public from fraud, deceit, misrepresentation and professional misconduct in the sale of goods and services in New Jersey through education, advocacy, regulation and enforcement. The Division pursues its mission through its 51 professional and occupational boards that oversee 720,000 licensees in the state, its Regulated Business section that oversees 60,000 NJ registered businesses, as well as through its Office of Consumer Protection, Bureau of Securities, Charities Registration section, Office of Weights and Measures, and Legalized Games of Chance section.

